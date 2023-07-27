(The Center Square) – A new survey shows that small businesses in Illinois may start using artificial intelligence, or AI, to improve their bottom line.
The small business network Alignable reports that 25% of small business owners in the state are optimistic about using AI to bolster their business, one of the highest percentages in the country.
Head Researcher Chuck Casto said 57% of small business owners have tried the AI tools as they try to recover from the pandemic.
“Sixty-one percent across the country still aren’t making the monthly income they made prior to COVID,” Casto told The Center Square. “This could be a tool that can help more people rebound, which really is the bigger story here.”
Of the business owners who have used the technology, 31% said they are creating more marketing content, 13% are using it to help with customer interactions, and 7% are experimenting with it to tackle various business functions.
Not everyone is sold on AI. Twenty-three percent said they don’t envision them ever using the technology, while 20% said they are not sure if they will use it or not, but want to know more about what it can do for their business.
One business owner replied with “I know I’ll never use it for my business. My customers like people, not bots.”
According to the survey, the top three industries most excited about AI are business services, science and technology, and marketing and advertising.
The study is based on a survey of 7,802 small businesses around the country from June 2 to July 24, 2023.