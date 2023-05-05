Residents oppose migrant housing
Residents of one Illinois community are demanding that city leaders house incoming migrants elsewhere.
During a public forum in South Shore, residents spoke out against a plan to house asylum seekers in a vacant high school. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city is overwhelmed by waves of migrants being sent to Illinois from the southern border.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said his communities cannot handle what he calls the Biden Administration’s open border policy.
Multistate chase ends in arrest
A Missouri man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase into southern Illinois.
Cape Girardeau, Missouri, police tried to apprehend David Rains on a warrant when he drove across a Mississippi River bridge into Illinois. Union County Sheriff’s deputies gave chase when they said Rains deliberately crashed into a squad car. He was taken into custody in Jonesboro and now faces charges in both states.
Obstructed views may no longer predicate pullovers
A bill that would end Illinois’ so-called “air freshener” law has passed the state Senate and is headed to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s desk.
The law, which was originally meant to prevent motorists from having an obstructed view, makes it illegal to hang items from the rear view mirror. The bill’s sponsor, state Rep. LaShawn Ford, said in some cases, the law resulted in racial profiling.