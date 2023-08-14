Johnson fires Arwady
Despite getting a vote of confidence from the Chicago Board of Health, the city’s top public health official has been fired.
Mayor Brandon Johnson dismissed Health Commissioner Allison Arwady on Friday. Arwady became a fixture in the public eye during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the dismissal, she took to Twitter and said she was disappointed not to get a chance to say goodbye to her staff.
University pays in free speech case
Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville has agreed to pay $80,000 to a student after she filed a lawsuit claiming the school penalized her for her conservative political viewpoints.
According to Campus Reform, Maggie DeJong sued the university last year after it issued a no contact order that prohibited her from having any contact or indirect communication with three graduate students who disagreed with her views.
DeJong said she participated in class discussions on subjects such as race relations, COVID-19 and censorship, typically offering a conservative perspective.
Chicagoans moving to Florida
The exodus of Illinoisans to other states is well publicized, but now a new study reveals what city iChicagoans are relocating to the most.
According to research from the real estate website Redfin, residents of the Chicago metro area are moving to Cape Coral, Florida, more than anywhere else.
Chicago also was included on a Redfin list of the top metro areas home buyers are looking to leave, coming in at fifth place behind San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles and Washington D.C.