(The Center Square) – Former Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey says he is weighing a 2024 run for Congress that could see him facing off against downstate Republican incumbent Mike Bost.
“We are considering that,” Bailey told The Center Square. “If we decide to run, we’ll probably make an official announcement pretty soon. It’s something I’ve been thinking about for some time, and I’m gauging what kind of impact our movement could have on the overall direction of things.”
Bailey recently joined former President Donald Trump at a rally in New Jersey soon after the one-time commander-in-chief was hit with a 37 count federal indictment over classified documents, leaving some to speculate that he may be at least a step closer to making his run official.
“I’m getting closer and closer to making a decision,” added Bailey, who also challenged Gov. J.B. Pritzker as the GOP nominee in 2022. “Definitely, if I make the decision to run I would look to have President Trump on my side again.”
During his campaign against Pritzker, where he finished with a shade over 42% of the vote, Bailey had Trump's support. That same year, Trump also endorsed Bost in his reelection run, but in recent times Bailey has expressed growing concern about the overall direction of the conservative movement.
“Where this party is headed is something that I’m always concerned about,” Bailey said. “I talk with constituents all the time and I think it goes without saying that we need to continue to empower people that give them their loudest voice.”
Bailey recently unveiled plans for a July 4, celebration near his downstate home where supporters quickly snatched up the 300 tickets he offered online, fueling further speculation that he could make his run official during that outing.
“I’ve had fundraisers like this before,” he said. “It’s a chance for friends to support our movement and for me to give back to supporters. It’s been a while since I’ve seen many of them with all the time we had to dedicate to our last campaign. I’m looking forward to the moment.”
Bost took to social media earlier this month to announce he plans to seek another term.