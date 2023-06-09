Pritzker signs 90 bills
Ninety pieces of legislation will become law after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a flurry of bills Friday.
One measure removes gender-specific language from various Illinois laws. Among other things, it replaces the word “biological” with “birth,” replaces the word “mother” with “person who gave birth,” and replaces references to “boys and girls” with “children.”
Another bill signed into law prohibits homeowners or renters insurance policies from increasing premium rates based on the specific type of dog breed present in the house.
Chicago store changes layout
Walgreens has opened a redesigned store in Illinois where most of the merchandise is not able to be accessed by shoppers.
The store, located in Chicago, has only two aisles for shoppers to peruse for the desired products, such as batteries, bath supplies or snacks. Most everything else is kept in an in-store fulfillment area, which is off limits to shoppers.
Walgreens officials said it is not designed to deter theft, but retail experts say it is an effective way to combat the rising incidents of shoplifting.
Milk donated to food banks
The Illinois Milk Producers Association recently donated nearly 10,000 pounds of milk, including lactose-free, between two local food banks. The group donated about 2,000 half-gallon containers of milk, and nearly 400 half-gallon containers of lactose-free milk.
The donation is made in partnership with Prairie Farms, Illinois Corn Growers Association and Illinois Soybean Association. Prairie Farms delivered the donations to the Central Illinois Foodbank in Springfield and the Eastern Illinois Food Bank in Urbana this week.