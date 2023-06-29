Chicago spent more than $100 million on migrants services
The city of Chicago has spent more than $100 million to provide services to the thousands of migrants who arrived in the city since last August. The cost breakdown came during a hearing run by the City Council Committee on Immigrant and Refugee Rights.
Of that total, over $72 million was spent on staffing the migrant shelters that are run by the city but rely on outside nonprofits for day-to-day operations. More than 10,000 migrants have arrived in the Chicago area since the crisis began 10 months ago.
Mom of homicide victim wants justice from prosecutor
The mother of a man who was shot and killed by a woman is calling for justice from Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.
Jaleel Spencer, 32, was killed in March, but no charges have been filed despite the fact that the victim’s mother said she can identify the shooter. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office says there’s not enough evidence to move ahead with the case.
Excessive heat warning in effect
As much of the state deals with Canadian wildfire smoke for another day, southern Illinois is grappling with extreme temperatures. An excessive heat warning will be in effect for much of southwest Illinois Thursday, while areas to the north are under a heat advisory. Temperatures will top 100 degrees with heat indices of around 110. Cooling centers will be open throughout southern Illinois.