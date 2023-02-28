Utility bribery trail delayed
The trial of four people accused of trying to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan to benefit ComEd will be delayed.
A U.S. District judge announced Tuesday that the trial will begin March 14 for Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former City Club President Jay Doherty, and ex-ComEd lobbyist John Hooker.
The four were indicted in 2020 accused of trying to influence Madigan by arranging for jobs and money for his associates in exchange for legislation beneficial for ComEd. No reason for the delay was given.
State effort aims to eliminate hepatitis
The Illinois Department of Public Health has launched a new effort to eliminate viral hepatitis in Illinois. Recent data indicates that cases of hepatitis B and C have continued to rise in Illinois.
In 2020, the data showed a total of nearly 400 confirmed cases of hepatitis B and over 2,800 confirmed cases of hepatitis C. The Illinois Hepatitis Coalition held its inaugural meeting, bringing together clinicians, academic researchers, and community partners with the goal of formulating an equity-driven plan to end the viral hepatitis epidemic in the state.
Illinois Products Expo this weekend
The Illinois Department of Agriculture will host the 24th Illinois Product Expo, March 4-5 in the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Attendees will be able to sample products, check out the Illinois Wine Garden, and stock up on long-time favorite food items.