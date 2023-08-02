Consumers urge rate hike rejection
Residents and consumer advocates have urged state regulators to reject a proposed $402 million rate hike sought by Peoples Gas. A meeting this week was organized by the Illinois Commerce Commission, which has until the end of the year to rule on the request.
The company filed the increase request in January. Company officials said it is the first request for a hike in nine years. Peoples Gas made $208 million in profits in 2022, breaking its earnings record for the sixth year in a row.
Full day kindergarten law signed
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed into law a requirement that each school board establish a kindergarten program with full day attendance, beginning with the 2027-2028 school year.
The law establishes the Full Day Kindergarten Task Force, which will conduct a statewide audit to inform the planning and implementation of full day kindergarten programs. Districts that currently do not offer a full-day program can apply for a waiver to extend the implementation date up to two years if they meet certain criteria.
Alleged drug ring charged
Twelve people from two separate drug trafficking organizations are facing charges of supplying and selling fentanyl-laced drugs, including heroin and cocaine.
Authorities seized nearly $400,000 in suspected illicit cash proceeds, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, Bentley and Mercedes cars and a custom-built motorcycle. The arrests and charges are a result of a multi-year investigation by the FBI.