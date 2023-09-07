Migrant charged with assaulting officer
Backup units were called to a Chicago police station after migrants became agitated when officers tried to arrest another migrant for assault.
A Chicago Police Department spokesperson reports that police arrested a 20-year-old male migrant for assault and trespassing after he allegedly threatened an officer.
At one point, migrants who live nearby intervened and tried to stop the arrest, with one reportedly taking a swing at a police sergeant.
Chicago alderman files for Madigan's committee seat
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is calling an end to his half-century political career and giving up his last political seat. Madigan will not seek reelection as the 13th Ward Democratic committeeperson, a post he has held for decades.
Alderman Marty Quinn is circulating petitions for the seat. Madigan’s racketeering trial is scheduled to begin on April 1.
University launches esports team
The University of Illinois-Springfield has debuted their esports facility. The school’s esports team is launching its first season with an on campus arena, after competing online last year.
Officials said the facility will help put UIS on the map in the esports spectrum. The National Esports Collegiate Conference now governs 237 college esports teams.