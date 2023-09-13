OSHA to investigate ADM
Archer Daniels Midland announced that another injured employee from an explosion and fire Sunday has been released from the hospital. Eight workers were injured in the blast and so far, four have been released from the hospital.
The U.S. Department of Labor has confirmed that they are opening an OSHA investigation, the third investigation into ADM working conditions this year.
IHSA trans athlete policy updated
The Illinois High School Association will decide on a case-by-case basis whether to allow transgender athletes to participate in gender specific sports.
According to an updated policy approved this week by the IHSA board of directors, before a transgender athlete is allowed to compete, they must receive permission from the organization.
The IHSA will review medical and school registration records, among other supporting documentation to determine eligibility.
Harvest means farm vehicles on some roads
As fall harvest season begins, the Illinois State Police is reminding motorists and farmers about traffic safety and knowing how to maneuver on the roads.
Farmers traveling between fields can create hazardous conditions. Police say to use extra caution around tractors and slow-moving vehicles. Farm equipment is easily recognized by the orange, slow moving vehicle triangle emblem on the back. Most are also equipped with flashing yellow lights to warn motorists.