Firefighters die in line of duty
Another Chicago firefighter has died in the line of duty, the second fatality in as many days.
Fire crews battled a three-alarm high-rise fire on the Gold Coast Wednesday morning. Lieutenant Jan Tchoryk, a 26-year member of the department, was making his way up a stairwell to the 27th floor when he went down on the 11th floor. He later died at the hospital.
Three other firefighters were injured battling the blaze. On Tuesday, veteran firefighter Jermaine Pelt died while responding to a house fire on the city’s south side.
No storm fatalities in Fulton County
The Fulton County ESDA says miraculously, there are no known fatalities from Tuesday’s tornado. Four people were injured, with one of those in critical condition.
The ESDA said the heaviest damage appears to be in the Bryant area, which is under limited emergency water usage.
Nine years for mail theft
A Naperville man has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for a mail theft scheme that cost financial institutions more than $400,000.
Davey Hines was indicted by a federal grand jury in February 2021 after recruiting U.S. Postal Service employees to steal mail. Investigators said the postal service employees would steal credit cards and other personal information to give to Hines in exchange for cash and other items of value.
Ten other people face charges in the case.