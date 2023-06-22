Report shows Illinois losing businesses
Not only is Illinois losing residents, but a new report shows businesses are leaving as well.
Wirepoints calculated the business gains and losses per 1 million residents to take into account state size. Illinois lost a net 208 single-establishment firms to out-migration in 2021, the third-worst loss behind only New York and California.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics report only tracked single-establishment firms, which likely underestimates the gains and losses from the movement of headquarters and other large firm work forces.
More calls for policing after large gatherings
Another large gathering of teenagers on Chicago’s south side is prompting calls for more police presence.
Video from the scene showed people jumping on cars at a gas station Tuesday night. A gas station attendant said scores of teens flooded into the station and ransacked the store.
One of the teen takeovers became violent in April when a couple visiting the city were beaten up and robbed downtown.
Mansion sells for $149K
A historic mansion in Decatur has once again sold at auction. The Powers Mansion went up for bid earlier this week and the bidding closed Wednesday.
The auction company said on social media the final bid was $149,000. That is about half of the first winning bid earlier this month in a separate auction.
The mansion was originally bought by a church for $300,000, but the group did not have enough money up front. A stipulation of the auction was the property could not be viewed in advance.