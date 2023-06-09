(The Center Square) – A champion of the business community in Illinois is being remembered. Todd Maisch, president and CEO of the Illinois Chamber since 2014, passed away on June 1 at the age of 57.
Maisch was a fixture at the Illinois statehouse and an astute negotiator for Illinois businesses, his friend Tony Reinhart, director of government relations for Ford Motor Company and a board member of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, said.
“Todd loved the conversations, the debates, the discussions and representing the business community, particularly the small business entities. He did all he could to make a better economic climate,” Reinhart told The Center Square.
Maisch was passionate about his work and he loved what he could get done for his membership and for the business community as a whole, he said.
“Todd made sure that people understood the business perspective,” Reinhart said. “He made sure that they understood what businesses were going through and what they had to do to be competitive.”
A good economy, good jobs and a good business environment go a long way to making life better for a lot of people, Reinhart said.
“It sure does help with a lot of things. Todd really believed that and he took it very seriously because he wanted Illinois to be the best environment for everybody,” he said.
Maisch did not want the legislature to pick winners and losers, Reinhart said. Maisch wanted a level playing field and the ability to compete.
“That is what Todd believed in and that’s what he fought for every day,” he said.
Due diligence was one of Maisch’s strengths.
“Todd was very deep in all the issues and all the data. He was always trying to connect all the dots,” Reinhart said. “That was unique. Whether you are bringing together tax issues or economic development issues or environmental issues or whatever it is, to be able to look at those across the spectrum and understand how all of those things come together to affect the business climate and the business environment as a whole, that’s a real gift.”
Maisch was born and grew up in Peoria. He graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He received his MBA from Illinois State. Maisch joined the Illinois Chamber in 1994.
“Maisch was uniquely qualified to provide insight into how the government can encourage a healthy economy,” the Chamber website said.
On hearing of Maish’s death, legislators from both sides of the aisle praised him for his ability to find common ground on divisive issues. In a statement of condolence, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Maisch was “passionate about making Illinois a better place to live, work and do business. He leaves a storied legacy of service.”