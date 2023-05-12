Hospital settles
A downstate hospital has agreed to settle a lawsuit after patients claimed they overpaid for services. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital of the Hospitals Sisters Health System in O’Fallon has agreed to pay $12.5 million to resolve allegations that the hospital issued claims for urgent care services billed at a higher level of service.
NASCAR making changes for Chicago race
Reacting to concerns raised over the last few months, NASCAR is making a few changes to their first-ever street race in Chicago this summer. The changes for the July event involve traffic, access to existing areas, and noise. NASCAR has reduced the barrier installation schedule by at least a week to reduce traffic and access disruption. To reduce noise, special mufflers are now being tested that could decrease sound levels by ten decibels.
Jordan's jacket up for auction
Bidding is underway for a piece of Chicago sports and Olympics history. The jacket that Michael Jordan wore during the 1992 Olympics Gold Medal ceremony is being put up for auction by Sotheby's. It marked the debut of the so-called “Dream Team,” the first time that NBA players could participate. The jacket is expected to fetch up to $3 million. The last day to bid is June 28.