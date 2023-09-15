Gun ban law challenge back in court
A challenge to Illinois’ gun and magazine ban is back in circuit court after attorney Thomas DeVore filed a motion to reconsider.
Devore's original consolidated cases where he had thousands of temporary restraining orders in place were vacated after the Illinois Supreme Court upheld the law in a different challenge. His latest filing in Effingham County provides sworn affidavits about certain exempt classes not getting firearms training.
COVID-era mortgage assistance program winds down
After awarding almost $250 million in grants to help homeowners in need, Illinois is closing the book on pandemic-related mortgage assistance Oct. 31. In total, the state doled out more than $246 million in grants to approximately 14,000 homeowners since April 2022, according to the Illinois Housing Authority website.
Restaurants works with Chicago on tipped worker wages
The Illinois Restaurant Association is looking for agreement with the city of Chicago to increase the wage for tipped employees.
The group said the proposed ordinance will ensure that servers earn at least $20.54 per hour in wages and tips. Additionally, the measure will triple fines on businesses who do not pay workers the legally required $15.80 tipped minimum wage.
