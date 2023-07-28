(The Center Square) – The state of Illinois is investing in a youth care facility in downstate Hoyleton.
The new residential campus will serve vulnerable youth between the ages of 9 and 18 who are both developmentally delayed or have experienced trauma.
The project will allow for the creation of seven brand new homes, increasing residential capacity from 36 to 42 youth.
“These won’t just be beds, though, people will talk about it that way,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “It’s more than that; we’re building homes specially designed to support the developmental and intellectual needs of children in residential care.”
The new facility, which will cost $16 million, has had more than 50% of its project costs funded by Illinois Department of Children and Family Services through its capital development program. Remaining funds will come from federal programs as well as a capital campaign supported by both private and corporate donors.
“In recent years, Illinois has lost more than 500 residential beds which served some of our most vulnerable youth, and rebuilding that capacity is imperative as the need for high-quality care for our children and young adults in care continues to grow,” DCFS Director Marc Smith said.
Each resident will have a private bedroom, semi-private bathroom, sound and sensory-appropriate space, art spaces and planned outdoor areas.
The housing portion of the project is expected to be completed by January 2024 and no current residents will be displaced while the work is being done.
Hoyleton Youth and Family Services was established in 1895 as an orphanage.