Contractor charged
The Illinois Attorney General’s Office is taking a Mahomet contractor to court over accusations he committed fraud while installing pools and patios.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul said his office has received several consumer complaints about John Litchfield Concrete. Raoul’s lawsuit claimed that Litchfield failed to buy supplies with the down payments as agreed to, failed to start or finish work or completed faulty work. The lawsuit also claimed that Litchfield then refused to issue refunds.
Rabies alert issued
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding the public to be aware of the potential for exposure to rabies from infected animals.
Bats are the most common source of potential infection in Illinois, and exposures from bats tend to be more frequent during the summer months, especially July and August. The disease can also be found in other wild animals, including raccoons, skunks, foxes, and coyotes.
So far this year, 27 rabid bats have been found in 14 Illinois counties.
Watch for mowers
The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that the roadside mowing period is underway, requiring drivers to slow down, avoid all distractions and proceed with caution when encountering equipment and personnel.
Maintenance mowing, which lasts for approximately six weeks, started July 1 and includes areas next to culverts, ditches, traffic control devices and other structures. The heaviest mowing operations will continue until Aug. 15.