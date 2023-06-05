Briefs filed in challenge to Illinois gun ban
Briefs from Illinois and local governments in the consolidated case challenging gun and magazine bans are on file with the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.
The city of Chicago says semi-automatic firearms “pose extraordinary risk to law enforcement” and their ordinance addresses “dramatic technological changes and unprecedented societal concerns.”
Plaintiffs have argued elsewhere governments can’t balance public interest against constitutional rights of possessing commonly owned firearms. The case is set to be heard June 29.
Google agrees to terms in BIPA case
Without admitting wrongdoing, Google plans to pay around $95 each to Illinoisans who filed to be part of a class action settlement over violations of the state’s Biometric Privacy Information Act.
The Chicago Tribune reports more than 687,000 current and former Illinois residents will get the payment from the $100 million settlement. Google was hit with a BIPA charge for using facial recognition to tag photos without explicit consent.
Grants awarded for electric vehicle charging stations
Around $12.6 million in taxpayer money will go to fund nearly 350 new electric vehicle charging stations in Illinois.
The grants from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday will be used for EV chargers at 87 locations throughout the state. Funds come from a settlement between Volkswagen and the state of Illinois over emissions violations.