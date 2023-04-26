TRAFFIC DEATHS
Fewer motorists died on Illinois roadways last year. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 54 fewer traffic deaths in Illinois in 2022 than there were in 2021. The total number in 2022 was 1,280, which is higher than traffic deaths before the COVID-19 pandemic began. In neighboring Indiana, the state saw 23 more traffic deaths in 2022 than in 2021, while Wisconsin had 18 fewer deaths.
CARJACKING CHARGES
A family is expressing outrage after two teens who caused a deadly crash with a stolen vehicle face misdemeanor charges. A 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy each face one misdemeanor charge of criminal trespassing in connection with the April 16 crash that resulted in the death of a six-month-old baby. The baby was a passenger in his family’s pickup truck when a stolen car barreled into it in West Garfield Park.
VAMPIRE STRAW
An Illinois man is facing charges for hiding a so-called vampire straw in a backpack at an airport in Boston. The 26-year-old Chicago man was caught with a sharp, titanium straw and was arrested at a security checkpoint. Police said the straw can be used to drink beverages but also as a self-defense dagger with a chiseled tip sharp enough to puncture most synthetic materials.