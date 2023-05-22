(The Center Square) – Illinois citizens wanting to sue the state for alleged violations of the constitution would only be able to file their complaints in Sangamon or Cook counties with a bill advancing in Springfield.
Two high-profile cases, the challenges against the state’s no-cash bail law and the state’s gun ban, resulted in temporary restraining orders against the laws. Those cases, filed in Kankakee County and Macon County, respectively, are still pending before the Illinois Supreme Court.
Senate President Don Harmon’s amendment to House Bill 3062 would only allow citizens wanting to sue the state to file complaints in Sangamon, home of the capital city of Springfield, or Cook, home of Chicago, counties.
“It’s where the cause of action is against the state itself, or one of our officers, seeking declaratory or injunctive relief against a state statute on the basis that it’s in violation of the constitution,” Harmon, D-Oak Park, said Friday before passing the bill.
State Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, decried the proposal.
“This is a terrible bill. We have circuit courts in this state for a specific reason and that is so people are able to go to their courts and have their grievances heard,” Bryant said.
Harmon said in his bill, residents will still be able to bring actions against the state in their local courts for a variety of reasons, just not to seek to overturn state law alleging it violates the constitution.
“It is not new. There are a variety of statutes today that say venue is proper in Sangamon or Cook,” Harmon said.
While Harmon said the measure protects against “forum shopping,” state Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, said Harmon’s bill would codify forum shopping to favor the state. Cook and Sangamon counties lean heavily left. He called it an affront to democracy.
“And it's time that you start showing some respect to the people of Illinois,” Plummer said. “Quit limiting their rights, quit taking their rights away, and frankly when you take their rights away, at least give them the decency and the respect to allow their concerns about their rights being taken away be heard in a local courthouse.”
The measure can now be taken up by the House. Legislators return Wednesday.