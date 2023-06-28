NASCAR driver to skip Chicago race
Following reports of the deaths of his in-laws, one of NASCAR’s most notable drivers will be skipping the Chicago race this weekend.
Jimmie Johnson will not drive in Sunday’s Cup race. TMZ reported that Johnson’s wife’s parents along with her 11-year-old nephew were found dead in Oklahoma. Police are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.
Aurora pitches location for Bears
Another city is throwing its hat into the ring as a potential site for a new Chicago Bears stadium.
The city of Aurora has invited the team to consider it as an option for their possible stadium relocation. Following the Bear’s decision to explore other options beyond Arlington Heights, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin sent a letter to team officials to express his city’s interest and extend an invitation to visit the community.
Aurora joins Arlington Heights, Naperville and Waukegan as cities that have shown interest in becoming the Bear’s new home.
President Biden speech this afternoon
President Joe Biden is visiting Illinois Wednesday to deliver what the White House is calling a “major” economic address.
The speech in Chicago is expected to address “Bidenomics,” the president’s vision for growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up.
Biden is also planning to participate in a fundraising reception being hosted by Gov. J. B. Pritzker which will likely draw some of the state’s most substantial Democratic donors.