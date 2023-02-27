Suspect dead after officer shooting
A suspect wanted for shooting and seriously injuring a police officer in Dupo, Illinois, has been found dead.
Police responded to a disturbance Sunday and found a deceased male. Shortly after, a Dupo police officer spotted Reginald Allen in a piece of construction equipment. When the officer exited his squad car, he was shot.
Police said Allen then drove to his home where he barricaded himself. When police entered the residence hours later, Allen was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The officer remains in serious condition.
Volkswagen investigating car tracking incident
As police tried to locate a stolen Volkswagen with a toddler inside in Libertyville, a service that allows VW owners to track their vehicles was uncooperative.
A representative for Car-Net said the trial period had expired and it would take $150 to restart the service and locate the vehicle. By the time a Lake County deputy provided a credit card to the representative, the toddler was found unharmed in a Waukegan parking lot.
Volkswagen issued a statement calling the incident a serious breach of the process and said it is addressing the situation with the parties involved.
Another retailer to close
The party supply retailer Party City, with dozens of locations in Illinois, has announced store closings.
The company filed for bankruptcy in January and will close 10 stores while another 12 will be auctioned off. The company announced the Party City location in Bradley will close, but an exact date was not given. The company operates more than 800 stores nationwide.