(The Center Square) – With a price tag of $250 million, Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants to expand early childhood education and child care throughout Illinois. Even though the next state budget has not been approved, organizations already are lining up for a piece of the pie.
In his FY2024 budget proposal, Pritzker introduced Smart Start, which includes funding to expand the child care workforce compensation contract, and also funding to help child care providers improve buildings and facilities.
“Smart Start Illinois is all about quality childcare and early education giving children the best possible start,” Pritzker said during his budget address.
On Thursday, the Senate Early Childhood Education Committee and House Child Care Accessibility & Early Childhood Education Committee took testimony from organizations from around the state with a goal of eliminating child care deserts in Illinois.
Phillip Hosfeldt, a child care coordinator in Johnson County, said there is a dire need for child care opportunities in his area.
“Four-hundred and fourteen children ages 3 to 5, only 38, or 12 percent of those children have access to child care,” Hosfeldt said. “That means that the parents there are not even thinking about what is the most quality child care option to them, simply doesn't exist.”
Some lawmakers have urged caution on committing to new spending on a permanent basis with fears of an economic recession still in play, bringing a potential decline in tax revenues.
State Rep. Will Davis, D-Homewood, said he is concerned future funding may not be used wisely.
“Smart Stat is increasing money into the block grant, and we want to make sure it's going to get into the streets and not be absorbed into administrations and I’m just wondering if we have spent enough time talking about it,” Davis said.
According to the Illinois Report Card, there are around 76,000 students currently enrolled in pre-K programs around the state. Pritzker’s plan would create 20,000 additional spots for students over the next four years.