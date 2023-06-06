Pepper spray attacks near U of I
There have been a rash of pepper spray attacks near the University of Illinois campus. The University of Illinois Police Department sent out a campus safety notice to alert the community of three attacks within a 5-day span.
Police said the attacks happened randomly between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m. Until the suspects are caught, U of I police are advising people to travel in groups and be aware of their surroundings near Campustown.
Illinois 6th for mail carrier dog bites
Illinois is one of the worst states for postal workers being accosted by dogs.
According to a report by the United States Postal Service, Illinois ranked sixth in the country for states where the most postal workers were bitten by dogs while delivering mail on their routes last year.
Among the largest metro areas, Chicago ranked sixth for the highest amount of dog attacks. USPS officials said dog owners have a responsibility to ensure they don’t attack mail carriers.
Special Olympics torch en route
An eternal flame is leaving Chicago and headed to central Illinois for the Special Olympics Summer Games. The law enforcement torch run left Tuesday from the Cook County Jail.
For four days, the torch will be carried 150 miles to the summer games taking place in Normal. It is one of the biggest fundraisers for Special Olympics Illinois.