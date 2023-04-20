Berwyn warns of possible gatherings
Police in Berwyn say they are anticipating a potential large gathering Saturday, one similar to the violent disturbance that occurred in Chicago last weekend.
Police said they have credible intelligence the gathering could occur around North Riverside Park Mall. Violence erupted as large groups of young people converged in downtown Chicago last Saturday.
Train derails in Blue Island
Over a dozen freight train cars derailed in Blue Island Wednesday night, crushing several cars parked near the tracks.
Officials said no hazardous materials were leaked. The incident shut down streets as crews worked to upright the freight cars. The cause of the derailment is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Cannabis employees walk off job
More than 100 union workers at cannabis dispensaries in the Chicago area walked off the job Wednesday, on the eve of 4/20 day, the unofficial holiday for marijuana users.
Teamsters representatives announced an open-ended unfair labor practice, demanding fair wages and retirement security from the parent company Green Thumb Industries. One worker told WBBM a major factor prompting the strike was the company’s demand that employees remove pro-union buttons.