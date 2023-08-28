Judge refuses to dismiss case against father of alleged Highland Park shooter
A judge on Monday refused to dismiss the case against a father who helped his son obtain a gun license three years before the younger man allegedly fatally shot seven people at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park. Robert Crimo Jr. pleaded not guilty earlier this year to seven counts of reckless conduct, one count for each person killed. A defense filing argued that the law’s lack of details makes it impossible to know what actions qualify as criminal reckless conduct.
Metra evacuates 600 passengers after derailment
Hundreds of passengers were evacuated after a Metra commuter train derailed in Chicago on Monday. The derailment took place during the morning rush hour. Metra said all of the cars remained upright, but the first car behind the locomotive derailed. Metra evacuated about 600 passengers onto another train.
Training center gets $8.6 million in grant funding
Bolstered by $8.6 million in grant funding from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the grand opening of the South Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center took place Monday. The center will offer training to both high school students as well as displaced workers located in the region. In partnership with Lincoln Land Community College & Lewis and Clark Community College, students will have the opportunity to earn college credits and industry credentials while still in high school.