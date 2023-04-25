FILE - Then-Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, argues government ethics legislation while on the House of Representatives floor during session at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill., on Nov. 4, 2003. Madigan, the former speaker of the Illinois House and for decades one of the nation’s most powerful legislators, was charged with racketeering and bribery on Wednesday March 2, 2022, becoming the most prominent politician swept up in the latest federal investigation of entrenched government corruption in the state.