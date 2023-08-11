Death of migrant child investigated
The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating the death of a 3-year-old child on a bus of asylum seekers headed to Chicago. The child died as the bus was entering the Chicago area, but no other details were available.
Chicago has received more than 12,000 migrants in the past 11 months, with most coming from the southern border with Texas. The city of Denver and a Catholic organization in San Antonio have also sent buses of migrants to the city.
Allowing felons to work at casinos
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed legislation that will allow individuals with certain felony convictions the opportunity to apply for non-gaming positions at Illinois casinos, largely in the hospitality industry.
Currently under state law, people who have a felony conviction are ineligible to work at a casino in both gaming and non-gaming positions. The legislation removes automatic disqualification for non-gaming positions.
Record Lollapalooza hotel stays
More people stayed in downtown Chicago hotels for Lollapalooza weekend than any other time in the festival’s 32-year history.
According to the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association, more than 131,000 hotel room nights were booked on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, an 18% increase over last year. They reported that hotel revenue over the three nights totaled nearly $40 million.