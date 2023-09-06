Nearly 800 CPS staff lose jobs over COVID fraud
Numerous Chicago Public School staffers are out of a job after an investigation into Payment Protection Program fraud.
Crystal Cooper, the head of school operations who reported directly to CEO Pedro Martinez, was the highest-ranking of 14 staffers to leave their jobs as a result of Inspector General Will Fletcher’s investigation.
Nearly 800 CPS employees were confirmed to have received PPP loans, and all but one made an annual salary of at least $100,000.
Hundreds of migrants shelter at O'Hare
Hundreds of migrants continue to call O’Hare International Airport their home. The area where they are being kept is sheltered by black curtains, out of sight for most of the travelers passing through the airport.
Nearly 14,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since August of last year. Last week, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Gov. J.B. Pritzker penned a joint letter asking the federal government to streamline the work authorization process for asylum seekers.
Rockford hosts national softball tourney
One of the largest softball tournaments in the country will take place this weekend in Illinois.
The National Fastpitch Association returns to the Rockford area for the fifth year. More than 30 teams will play in divisions of men ages 35-70. Officials said the tournament generates approximately 250 hotel rooms nights and an estimated $220,000 in economic impact.