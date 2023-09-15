(The Center Square) – After awarding almost $250 million in grants to help homeowners in need, Illinois is closing the book on pandemic-related mortgage assistance.
Federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 that made the awards possible in Illinois have nearly dried up, according to Andrew Field, deputy director of communications for the Illinois Housing Authority.
In an interview with The Center Square, Field said not only did the state’s share of $1.9 trillion in stimulus funds help with mortgages, but residents could get relief on property taxes, residential insurance and homeowner association fees under the program. In total, the state doled out more than $246 million in grants to approximately 14,000 homeowners since April 2022, according to the Illinois Housing Authority website.
Now the deadline for final applications is fast approaching.
“The program is set to no longer accept the applications beginning at midnight on Halloween, which is Tuesday, Oct. 31,” Field said. “The state of Illinois was given an allocation of federal dollars dedicated to this specific program, and we are nearing the end of the amount left remaining. So, unfortunately, we are going to be closing the program in just under 60 days.”
Calling the program a success, Field talked about how it helped residents weather the financial storm caused by government shutdowns during the pandemic.
“It’s been a terrible pandemic, and many people were impacted through no fault of their own,” he said.
Those seeking to file an application while funds remain can do so at IllinoisHousingHelp.org. If they still need pandemic relief after the program ends, Field suggests looking into local funding.