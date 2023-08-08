Chicago's migrant costs unknown
City of Chicago officials are refusing to turn over records detailing how they spent more than $100 million to care for migrants that have arrived.
Migrants have been bused to the city since August of last year, with nearly 12,000 asylum seekers making the journey. According to a Chicago television station, the Chicago Office of Budget and Management had denied requests for spending records. An official for the city said there were no records.
Highway reopened after shooting
A shooting on a Chicago area expressway wreaked havoc with the morning commute Tuesday. Illinois State Police said shots were fired shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 94 near 87th Street.
According to police, a vehicle was struck at least six times with bullets. No injuries were reported. All lanes reopened right before 7 a.m. Soon after the reopening, a three vehicle crash happened, causing all local lanes in the area to be shut down.
New state flag commission created
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed into law a bill that creates the Illinois Flag Commission for the purpose of exploring the creation of a new state flag.
The commission will make recommendations to the General Assembly concerning whether the current state flag should be replaced with a redesigned flag.
Illinois has had two official state flags. The first was adopted in 1915. In September of 1969, the original flag was amended to carry the state’s name so it was easily identifiable.