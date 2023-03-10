Illinois aid to Turkey earthquake survivors
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has announced the release of emergency medical supplies to support long-term disaster relief efforts in Turkey following the Feb. 6 earthquake.
The transfer of medical supplies will include basic and advanced life support equipment, bedside monitors, wheelchairs, operating room equipment as well as ventilators for advanced critical care and long-term treatment of earthquake survivors.
Trout fishing season opening soon
The 2023 Illinois spring trout fishing season is right around the corner. The season officially opens Saturday, April 1, at 58 ponds, lakes and streams throughout the state.
The spring catch-and-release fishing season will open March 18. No trout may be kept during the catch-and-release fishing period. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources stocks more than 80,000 rainbow trout each year in bodies of water where trout fishing is permitted during the spring season.
From prairie to roadway
Environmentalists have lost an 18-month court battle with the Rockford Airport Authority over a section of prairie land that they say is home to a federally endangered bumblebee.
Work is now underway to tear up part of the Bell Bowl Prairie to make way for a road that will service a new airport cargo facility. Officials with the airport said the project will create jobs and notes that six acres of the prairie will remain.