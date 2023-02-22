(The Center Square) – A legislative package has been introduced in Springfield that aims to create more transparency on dental bills and ensure more patient dollars go to dental care.
Eric Larson, executive director of the Illinois State Dental Society, said the legislation called “More for Your Smile”, is a necessary step to ensure more transparency and more value for dental care in Illinois.
“This package is the result of listening closely to the voices of our patients and dental community, and it addresses one of the most significant issues in dental care, dental insurance,” Larson said.
Sponsors of the legislation said it would ensure patient dollars are directed to dental care by requiring dental insurance carriers to spend at least 80% of premium dollars on patient care rather than administrative costs and salaries. Carriers that do not meet the minimum standard would have to refund the difference to covered individuals and groups.
The measure also would ban fees from virtual credit cards, and protect dentists from incurring increased costs associated with virtual credit card transaction fees.
“Health and dental insurance is intended to help patients manage risk and afford necessary care, not help insurers generate excessive profits and maintain high administrative costs,” state Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, D-Glenview, said. “This legislation will result in better dental benefits and care for patients and it will empower working families across Illinois to seek the dental care they need.”
The Illinois State Dental Society is requesting patients to contact their state elected officials to urge them to support the legislation.