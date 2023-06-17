Subsidized noncitizen health care
Utilizing the authority granted to the Department of Healthcare and Family Services in the state budget, the agency has filed emergency and regular rules for the health benefits for immigrant adults and seniors programs.
The agency will follow the process laid out in the emergency rules to temporarily pause new enrollments in the program, covering eligible residents between the ages of 42 to 64, beginning July 1. The enrollment changes are necessary to bring program costs within the budgeted amount for State Fiscal Year 2024, which begins July 1.
Garment maker settles
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has announced a $2.3 million multistate settlement with an online lingerie retailer. The settlement resolves claims that AdoreMe, Inc. deceptively marketed its VIP Membership Program to consumers and made it difficult to cancel memberships.
The company offered discounted pricing if they enrolled in the program and were charged nearly $40 a month. Consumers could only avoid the automatic charge if they made a purchase before the sixth day of each month or logged onto their accounts to decline the charge.
Toxic book warning
The University of Illinois Library is warning people of a possible health hazard caused by their very own books. Officials said the books causing concern are covers and binding in 19th century texts.
The pigment used to color them at the time contained traces of toxic metals like chromium, arsenic, mercury and lead. The library is providing disposable gloves to patrons as well as wipes so they can clean work surfaces.