(The Center Square) – Illinois and other states have attached social equity goals to their marijuana legalization programs, but a new study says they are a failure.
In 2019, Illinois lawmakers took great pride in their efforts to craft a legalization bill intended to achieve social equity goals. The Reason Foundation report notes that advocacy groups like the American Civil Liberties Union hailed the social equity provisions in Illinois as a new model for the nation, but three-and-a-half years passed before the state issued a single license to a social equity applicant.
In November 2022, Illinois issued its first social equity retail license to a group of “wealthy and connected owners.” The ownership included a former Chicago police detective from the narcotics unit, a former executive of the Chicago Transit Authority, and other investors.
The study found that Illinois’ program creates new barriers for legacy suppliers of marijuana products to gain legitimacy on a legal market.
The Reason Foundation Managing Director Geoffrey Lawrence said one obstacle is the price of a license in Illinois.
“Some licenses cost up to $850,000, and then of course you have all your regular capital expenses, so we recommend drastically reducing the license costs and capital requirements,” said Lawrence.
Illinois issued a second social equity dispensary license to a group that has no forecast opening date. Applicants have complained that the state has taken so long to issue licenses that they have burned through cash and are unable to find new sources of financing.
Program participants said they have encountered lengthy delays in receiving capital through financial institutions because cannabis remains illegal under federal law. In response, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration announced the state will make loans directly to social equity licensees that are fully forgivable. However, no amount of funding is available to dispensary licensees, which is the most common license type.
The Reason report said despite Illinois’ efforts to become a model for the nation of cannabis social equity initiatives, the market has been dominated by a handful of large companies, many of which are publicly traded.