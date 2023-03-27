Passengers stranded as glitch cancels Amtrak trains
Hundreds of passengers were stranded over the weekend after a glitch in Amtrak’s computer system canceled numerous trains.
According to Amtrak officials, the cancellations were the result of a rail industry control system that has experienced intermittent communications issues. In Chicago, there are typically 24 outbound trains, but only one departed Saturday. Passengers were reportedly stranded in stations throughout Illinois, including in Chicago and Normal.
Report: DCFS places sex trafficking victim with convicted felon
A 16-year-old girl who was already a sex trafficking victim was placed in a foster home of a convicted felon by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
According to CBS2 in Chicago, the girl was placed in the home of 24-year-old Erick Johnson, who has a lengthy criminal record including sex trafficking. The teen was placed with him just months after he was released from federal prison.
Durbin endorses Vallas for Chicago mayor
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois has endorsed Paul Vallas in the race for Chicago mayor. Durbin’s endorsement drew a reaction on Twitter from the supporters of Vallas’ opponent Brandon Johnson, who have worked to portray Vallas as a conservative. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has thus far stayed out of the race. The election is April 4 with polls indicating a close race.