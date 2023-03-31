Suspected plotter expected to plead guilty
A 19-year-old from Maine is expected to plead guilty to charges related to planning a terrorist attack on an Illinois mosque. Xavier Pelkey faces a maximum 15 years in prison.
Law enforcement officials said Pelkey was communicating with two juveniles, one in Illinois and the other in Canada, about carrying out a mass shooting at a mosque in the Chicago area and other houses of worship.
Investigators said they found a handwritten note in Pelkey’s bedroom that appeared to detail the attacks.
Automatic ticket regulation proposed
An Illinois lawmaker is pushing for legislation to protect drivers who wrongfully receive automatic traffic, speeding or parking tickets.
State Sen. Dan McConchie has introduced a bill to ensure those tickets are being issued to the actual violators. The measure would require the ticket to be dismissed if the registration number or make of the vehicle in the violation is incorrect.
Weather watchers wanted
The Illinois State Climatologist is looking for some weather helpers. The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network is a volunteer group of backyard weather observers working together to measure precipitation in their communities.
The office said the reports are vital for monitoring and predicting drought conditions, potential flooding and other weather-related issues. Those interested will need a 4-inch manual rain gauge.