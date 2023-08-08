(The Center Square) – As Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson focuses on supporting youth jobs in the city, some say not enough attention is being brought to the "teen takeovers" where crimes are being committed.
Residents of Chicago recently met with Johnson to share ideas on stopping violent crime in the city. The program costs taxpayers nearly $10 million, but crime still is rising. Chicago police statistics show crime has increased 16% in the past 28 days, 35% in the past year. The sharpest spike in crime over the past 12 months is motor vehicle theft with a 112% increase. Robbery is up 45% in the past 28 days and up 19% over the past year.
Some teens who spoke with Johnson at the recent discussion called on the city to help young people deal with gun violence and suggested curbing certain lyrics from media and music that discuss violence.
Johnson's approach to crime, however, has been focused on connecting young people to jobs, which he says the city has.
"There are jobs and opportunities in the city of Chicago," Johnson said. "I want to hire you. I want to make sure that there are opportunities for you."
According to Chicago police data, there were 27 separate shooting incidents throughout the city last weekend, which resulted in seven deaths. In the past seven days, police report 58 shooting incidents and 17 murders. That is down 28% and 6% respectively from the same week the prior year.
Earlier this month, Chicago Police arrested 40 teens after a large gathering in the South Loop where one store was looted. Police also reported 19 armed robberies this past weekend. Robbery is up 107% over the past week from the same time frame last year and up 19% over the past 12 months.
Johnson said the best way to stop these issues is by using tax dollars to provide resources for the teens living in the city.
"As a teacher, as a father and as mayor, I have seen that trauma first hand," Johnson said. "The best way we are going to get out of this economic despair is by investing in you."
John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, said the "teen takeovers," in which large groups go out into the streets and, in some cases, have caused property damage and physical harm to others, are destroying the city and called on other city officials to step in.
"All the aldermen should be publicly calling out what happened. Ignore what the mayor says because he is clearly in [Chicago Teachers Union's] pocket and will say whatever they want him to say," Catanzara said. "They need to try and lessen the obligation and responsibility of these youths who are destroying pockets of this city, little by little."
In June, Johnson downplayed the extent of youth crime in the city.
"There has been a lot of mischaracterization of our young people in the city of Chicago," Johnson said. "Do we have individuals who have lived out their pain in the most violent ways, of course, but the vast majority of our young people need and want opportunity."
Last week he pushed back on the groups being labeled "mobs" and said youth are looking for places to "cut up," a term he said is "Black terminology for doing things potentially harmful to someone or someone else or themselves."