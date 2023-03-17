Credit cards won't code gun purchases
Illinois is joining a coalition of 14 states condemning four credit card companies for walking back their commitment to implement a new merchant code from gun sales.
The office of Attorney General Kwame Raoul accuses Visa, American Express, Mastercard and Discover of folding to political pressure from other state attorneys general. The coalition Raoul joined said the code would help prevent mass shootings and curb gun violence.
Insurance fine not enough, some say
Lawmakers are calling for more answers from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois after the insurance company was fined $600.000 by the state.
The company was fined last week for violating the “Network and Transparency Act.” State Sen. Steve McClure said the fine on its own is not enough and is calling for public hearings so patients have a voice.
Former guard sentenced
A former Illinois state corrections officer has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in the beating death of a prison inmate in 2018.
Alex Banta of Quincy took responsibility for his actions, but conveyed during testimony that rough treatment of prisoners was not only condoned but expected at the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mount Sterling.
A 65-year-old inmate was beaten while his hands were handcuffed behind his back. He died a month later.