New mayors across the state
In addition to Brandon Johnson winning the Chicago mayoral race, other Illinois cities elected new mayors Tuesday.
Challenger Terry D’Arcy, a Joliet businessman, easily defeated incumbent Mayor Bob O’Dekirk by a 2-to-1 margin. In the Naperville mayoral race, it is projected that construction company owner Scott Wehrli will be the city’s new mayor as he leads Naperville City Council member Benny White by nearly 2,000 votes.
There will be a new mayor in Springfield. City Treasurer Misty Buscher defeated incumbent Jim Langfelder, who was seeking his third term.
Man wants to change murder plea
The man who admitted killing an Edwardsville attorney in 2020 wants to change his plea.
Timothy Banowitz entered a guilty plea in the murder of attorney Randi Gori. The 32-year-old Banowitz, who is serving a 70-year prison sentence for the killing, now claims he was coerced into making the plea bargain.
Gori, who specialized in asbestos cases around the county, was stabbed to death in his mansion while his two young sons were tied up.
University faculty to strike
Eastern Illinois University faculty and staff voted Tuesday to go on strike.
EIU UPI members took a strike vote March 9, with 97% of voting members saying they were willing to strike if an agreement on a new contract could not be reached.
Faculty at Chicago State University went on strike Monday.