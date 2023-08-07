Former Illinois House Clerk goes on trial
Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in the perjury trial of Tim Mapes, the longtime chief of staff for former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Mapes was indicted in May 2021 for allegedly providing false information under oath to a federal grand jury. The investigation centered on accusations Madigan and an individual acting on his behalf attempted to "obtain for others private jobs, contracts, and monetary payments,” in exchange for favorable legislation benefiting Commonwealth Edison.
Armed robberies in Chicago
Chicago police have issued an alert after 19 armed robberies were committed on the city’s Northwest side over the weekend.
Police said the suspects would jump out of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles to rob people at gunpoint, some in broad daylight. In several of the robberies, the victims were injured.
Couple shocked by Chicago rail
Two people on their way to Lollapalooza were injured when they climbed onto train tracks to take pictures and were shocked.
Police said the two 20-year-olds were heading to the event Saturday night when they decided to jump onto the tracks in Oak Park and a male touched the electrified rail. A female companion was slightly injured trying to save the male.
Oak Park Fire Department paramedics found the man in cardiac arrest. He remains in critical condition at an area hospital.