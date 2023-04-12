Illinois schools receive calls of threats
Multiple schools in Illinois received fake calls regarding threats Wednesday. Schools in Carbondale, Rockford and Mt. Vernon were included.
The Mt. Vernon Police Department posted on Facebook about receiving a call regarding a possible armed person at the high school. Mt. Vernon police said they checked the interior of the school but there was no indication of anyone armed at the school.
Tranq cases on the rise
Law enforcement officials say drug dealers are selling powders and pills that contain fentanyl, but now a dangerous animal tranquilizer is being added.
Xylazine, which is used by veterinarians as a large animal tranquilizer, can cause open wounds, amputations and even death if consumed by humans. When mixed with opioids, it's called “Tranq” on the street and can be a deadly combo.
In Lake County, there were two xylazine-related deaths last year, with seven already this year.
Eastern Illinois University officials issue final offer to striking union
Officials At Eastern Illinois University have issued their “last, best and final offer” to the union representing its teachers and staff to end a week-long strike while declining any further offers of bargaining.
The offer comes after the school met with union members on Tuesday. In a news release, EIU officials said the two sides agreed on everything but economics. The school proposed an additional 3% pay increase over the next four years, but the union rejected the offer.