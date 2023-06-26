(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden will be in Chicago Wednesday to tout his economic agenda and to raise money for his reelection campaign. Some are skeptical the president will ease concerns about the economy.
Friday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Wednesday’s visit with more details forthcoming. She said Biden will speak at a public event about what she called “a major address on Bidenomics.”
“If you think about inflation, it’s the lowest that we have seen since it went down, by more than 50% in the past, since 11 months in the past 12 months, and that matters,” Jean-Pierre said.
The inflation rate jumped from 1.4% to 7% after Biden took office in 2021. For 2022, it remained at 6.5%. So far for 2023, the rate is 4%.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, criticized Biden’s policies for bringing high inflation. He said the Biden administration should instead focus on cutting government spending and gaining energy independence.
“Where we’re producing our own energy,” LaHood told WMAY. “So much of our inflationary problems as it relates to businesses and manufacturing and companies and individuals is energy independence, getting back to that so we’re not relying on our foreign adversaries.”
Gov. J.B.Pritzker didn’t give any other details about the president’s visit but said he’s ready to raise funds for Biden’s reelection campaign.
“A ton of support,” Pritzker said at an unrelated event Monday. “He is well liked in Illinois and in Chicago and there are lots of folks who are stepping forward to help his reelection campaign.”
LaHood said the Biden family has a lot to answer for over alleged payments from foreign accounts revealed by whistleblowers.
“They didn’t allow the IRS agents and other investigatory bodies to look into Hunter Biden and it’s revealing on the direct connection between Hunter Biden and his dad, secondly Hunter Biden with Chinese entities, Romanian entities, Ukrainian entities.”
Late last week, U.S. House Republicans revealed whistleblower testimony that Hunter Biden allegedly sent a message to a Chinese contact using WhatsApp, saying he was sitting with “my father” and demanded a commitment be fulfilled.
Biden is expected to enter a plea deal on tax-related crimes and a firearms offense, though it’s not expected to result in prison time. LaHood said they’re urging the judge for next month’s hearing to reject the plea deal.