(The Center Square) – From energy policy to the Invest in Kids Act, Illinois legislators returning to Springfield next month are already laying out their expectations.
State Sen. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, said the fight of the fall session is going to be renewing the privately-funded Invest in Kids school choice scholarship program. The program gives a 75% state income tax credit for donations but expires at the end of the year.
Chesney said a bipartisan approach to lift the nuclear moratorium Gov. J.B. Pritzker vetoed will also be top of mind.
“To have a more balanced energy approach to support the changing habits that are being dictated by the government,” Chesney told The Center Square.
State Rep. Wayne Rosenthal, R-Morrisonville, expects energy policy will be a dominating factor during fall session.
“You gotta choose between powering your vehicle or powering your air conditioning,” Rosenthal said. “Whether solar panels and wind can generate enough electricity to continue to meet all of our needs has yet to be seen.”
Lawmakers may also consider Pritzker’s veto of a measure giving right of first refusal to Ameren Illinois when constructing electric transmission lines.
“I think it’s very important,” Rosenthal told The Center Square. “One thing is we need to make sure that we have a source of electricity as more electric vehicles come online and recharging goes on.”
State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, said he hopes to move forward with allowing small modular nuclear reactors and other priorities during veto session.
“Accept the amendatory veto on the private-public partnerships so that we can move forward with some of the biggest construction jobs we’re going to be facing here in Illinois,” Hoffman said. “As we move forward to be closer to veto session, I think we’ll be sitting down with the governor’s office to determine a course of action.”
The six-day veto session is scheduled to begin Oct. 24 and end Nov. 9.