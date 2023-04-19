Squad car hit on side of road
An Illinois State Police squad car was involved in a two-vehicle crash while on the side of the road. The incident happened on Interstate 57 near Marion on Tuesday night.
Police said a trooper was on the side of the road with the emergency lights on when his car was sideswiped by another vehicle. ISP reports this is the 10th Move Over Law related crash this year. In 2022, there were 23 Scott’s Law violations with eight troopers injured.
Measure requires pay range disclosure
Legislation requiring Illinois employers to disclose salary ranges as they seek job applicants is moving through the Illinois Statehouse.
The proposed measure would require the pay range to be revealed at the beginning of the job application process, rather than informing applicants after they have applied for the job. A similar bill has already passed the House.
Mattoon offers incentives
Five families will be relocating to Mattoon after getting paid by the east central Illinois community. The families will receive $5,000 in cash and another $7,000 worth of incentives from area businesses as part of the Move to Mattoon initiative.
An economic development agency raised $60,000 for the program with help from the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce. Aside from monetary payments, officials said participants will also receive other benefits like restaurant gift cards and a free YMCA membership.