Fish consumption advisories issued for Illinois waters
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced updated consumption advisories for sports fish caught in Illinois waters. These changes are the result of continued sampling by the Illinois Fish Contaminant Monitoring Program.
This year, IDPH added Lake Chaminwood, Lake McMaster, and Ramsey Lake to the list of waters with site-specific methylmercury advisories. In line with the statewide trend of declining PCB levels, no new PCB advisories were issued.
Theft suspect caught after chase
Illinois State Police chased a motorist suspected in a theft at a Costco in Niles Wednesday.
An employee at the store told police that someone used a truck to take items from a loading dock. Troopers spotted the truck on the expressway and gave chase. A short time later, police said the truck’s cargo door opened and someone began tossing crates out of the back.
One person was taken into custody after a short pursuit.
Chicago Parks offering lifeguard bonuses
In an effort to address a shortage, the Chicago Park District is offering a $600 summer bonus to potential lifeguards.
Candidates must successfully complete all required trainings and duties during the summer season. In addition to the bonus, the district is offering tickets to Chicago Fire games, and a chance to win a one-day pass to Lollapalooza.
Chicago beaches are scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend.