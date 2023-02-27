Tornadoes reported across Illinois
A spring-like round of thunderstorms spawned tornadoes around Illinois Monday. Two tornadoes touched down in the Chicago area, causing minor damage in Joliet and near Warrenville.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for DuPage County when rotation was detected by radar. Two other tornadoes touched down in Champaign County.
Driver allegedly opening beer when he struck deputy
A sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured when her squad car was hit by a pickup truck whose driver, according to police, was opening a can of beer.
The Lake County sheriff's deputy was responding to a battery incident Sunday with her car’s emergency lights and sirens activated when the truck ran a stop sign. The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver, a 59-year-old North Chicago man, was also hospitalized and faces charges.
Bill aims to better fund first responder families
Legislation at the Illinois statehouse that aims to better fund compensation for the families of fallen first responders is being supported by state Comptroller Susana Mendoza.
Mendoza met with members of the state legislature and law enforcement advocates Monday to draw attention to two measures that would ensure timely compensation to the next of kin of fallen first responders and members of the armed services. The legislation remains in committee in both chambers.