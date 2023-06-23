Biden to visit Chicago Wednesday
President Joe Biden will travel to Illinois Wednesday to deliver a speech on the economy.
The White House said Biden’s address in Chicago will be on “Bidenomics,” which is the president’s “vision for growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up.”
While in Chicago, Biden will also participate in a campaign reception. He has been traveling to Democratic strongholds for fundraisers.
Habitual drunk driver sentenced to 13 years
A McHenry woman is going to prison for being a habitual drunk driver.
The McHenry County State’s Attorney’s office said Laura Rodriguez has been sentenced to 13 years behind bars after pleading guilty to two aggravated DUI charges.
The 47-year-old was initially charged with DUI on July 20, 2021. At that time, she had five prior DUI-related charges on her record. While that matter was pending, prosecutors said Rodriguez was charged with drunk driving again in July 2022.
Best small cities list
An Illinois community has made the top 10 in a list of the best livable small cities in the country.
The personal finance site SmartAsset analyzed nearly 300 small cities, with populations under 100,000, based on various factors, including entertainment and dining options, housing costs and commute time.
According to the study, Arlington Heights is the fifth best small city in the country. Other Illinois cities making the list included Schaumburg as No. 21, Skokie at No. 24 and Evanston at No. 38.