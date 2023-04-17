Saturday tornados confirmed
A storm system that swept through the Midwest Saturday night spawned at least three tornadoes in Illinois.
The National Weather Service confirmed the twisters were in Belleville, Swansea and Hecker. Weather officials are sending two teams to check for any tornado damage. One team will begin in Collinsville and head north to investigate St. Jacob and other areas.
Driver arrested for trafficking
Police in downstate Illinois arrested a man who they said was transporting three large bags of marijuana.
According to a news release from the Marion Police Department, an officer pulled over a vehicle for going too fast in a construction zone on Interstate 57. Police officers said they found three bags containing 83 pounds of cannabis, 30 bottles of THC syrup and 40 vape pens.
A Mississippi man is jailed on numerous charges, including cannabis trafficking.
Winter blast impacted travel
After a couple days of summer-like heat, areas of northern Illinois received a winter blast Monday.
The wintry precipitation caused headaches for the morning commute around Chicago, with numerous traffic mishaps after freezing temperatures resulted in slick, icy spots on roads and bridges.
The weather caused the Chicago White Sox game to be called off early in the day. Temperatures are expected to rebound this week.