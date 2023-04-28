E-15 gas approved for summer sale
Fuel stations throughout Illinois will be able to sell gasoline blended with 15% ethanol during the summer months under an emergency waiver issued Friday by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Illinois was one of eight states asking for the waiver. The EPA said it is a way to reduce gasoline prices at a time of market supply uncertainty because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers opposed the move, saying the new fuel will be too expensive to make.
IDPH issues PCB fish warning
The Illinois Department of Public Health has issued a warning about fish from certain bodies of water that should not be eaten by anyone.
The primary cause of the “do not eat” advisories are PCBs, a group of more than 200 man-made chemicals. Most of the bodies of water are in Cook County, but there are also carp and catfish warnings for Clark, Bureau and Williamson counties.
Bullying notification measure advances to Senate
A bill that would strengthen anti-bullying protocols in Illinois schools is headed to the state Senate.
The measure would require schools to notify parents of students involved in bullying incidents within 24 hours of school officials being made aware of the case. The idea was brought to lawmakers by a family who lost their son to suicide after being bullied by classmates. The bill passed the Senate Education Committee and now moves to the floor for consideration.